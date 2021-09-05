Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappé will be very expensive even free from any contract!

Even free from any contract, the Bondynois may cost Real Madrid dearly next summer.

Real Madrid rub their hands. Even if the Merengues still wanted to attract the 2018 world champion to their ranks this summer, everything indicates that they will finally succeed in a little less than a year, at the end of the contract of the principal concerned with Paris Saint-Germain. . The Bondynois has already rejected more than financially interesting offers from the Parisian staff and seems determined to don the merengue tunic from August 2022.

The club from the Spanish capital wants to make a galactic transfer window, and there is no doubt that recruiting a player of such caliber for 0 € will be a huge blow, and will leave the possibility of enlisting other stars like Erling Haaland or Paul Pogba. Well, 0 €, not really. As indicated Marca, Florentino Pérez will still have to spend a nice jackpot to recruit the French.

Juicy bonuses and commissions

The media explains that between bonuses and various commissions to be paid, Real Madrid will have to spend 80 million euros according to its estimates. An amount far from the almost 200 million euros we were talking about a few days ago for a summer transfer, but which still represents a certain amount. We can imagine that in these 80 million euros, we find a succulent signing bonus for the player.

But not that, since various intermediaries – the name of Kia Joorabchian was mentioned several times during the summer – could also receive a small check. But when we know Pérez’s willingness to afford Mbappé and the desire of Madrid fans to see him at work at the Bernabéu, there is no doubt that this amount will be considered ridiculous by everyone in Madrid!