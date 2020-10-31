Home Sports football Real Madrid: Lucas Vazquez uncertain against Inter
Real Madrid: Lucas Vazquez uncertain against Inter

By kenyan

Thanks to their resounding success against Huesca (4-1), Real Madrid grabbed the lead in La Liga. Excellent news for Zinedine Zidane and his players before tackling Tuesday’s shock in the Champions League against Inter. Unfortunately for the Merengues, Lucas Vazquez (29) could well miss Tuesday’s meeting.

Victim of a muscular problem, the person concerned was also replaced by Ferland Mendy at the beginning of the second act. This precaution taken by Zidane would therefore risk not being sufficient … Examinations should be carried out in the coming hours thus reveals Marca. A hard blow for Real which has not been spared from injuries lately with the unavailability of Carvajal, Odriozola or Nacho …

