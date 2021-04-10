Real Madrid: Luis Fernandez ignites for Casemiro

Against Liverpool, Real Madrid took a serious option to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals. Zinédine Zidane’s men dominated the Reds thanks to the excellent performance of the three steadfast midfielders: Kroos – Modric – Casemiro. The often-overlooked 29-year-old Brazilian is one of ZZ’s key men. On the BeIN Sport set, Luis Fernandez emphasized the role of the former FC Porto midfielder.

“Casemiro, for me, he’s number 1 and the boss. It is he who puts the impact. He projects himself and goes forward. He can break lines and can score with his head. With the ball, it’s strong. In recovery and tactical intelligence, it’s strong. Bayern can say they have Kimmich, at Real they have Casemiro. Casemiro ensures balance in the midfield. Kroos and Modric bring the technique. ”