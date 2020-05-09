Real Madrid: Luka Jovic has morale at zero

Luka Jovic’s season is a long crossing of the desert. Only two goals in 24 games. And the coronavirus has tarnished its season a little more. The Serbian striker was heavily reprimanded in March for failing to comply with the containment in Serbia and now Real Madrid have announced a fractured right foot of his player. Jovic injured himself at home and will miss two months of competition. A drop of water that broke the camel’s back.

His father broke his silence. He confided in the Serbian media Kurir about his son’s morale as a result of this new tile. “He’s depressed, a certain fear has taken hold of him. That’s terrible. He was preparing to go home to Belgrade following the program sent by the club. During an exercise, he felt great pain. […] He was preparing like never before to come back and be the best”, he revealed. A blues hit to which the fact contributes “that no Serbian player has had any luck at Real”he added.