Home Sports News football Real Madrid: Luka Jovic has morale at zero
Sports Newsfootball

Real Madrid: Luka Jovic has morale at zero

By kenyan

Luka Jovic’s season is a long crossing of the desert. Only two goals in 24 games. And the coronavirus has tarnished its season a little more. The Serbian striker was heavily reprimanded in March for failing to comply with the containment in Serbia and now Real Madrid have announced a fractured right foot of his player. Jovic injured himself at home and will miss two months of competition. A drop of water that broke the camel’s back.

His father broke his silence. He confided in the Serbian media Kurir about his son’s morale as a result of this new tile. “He’s depressed, a certain fear has taken hold of him. That’s terrible. He was preparing to go home to Belgrade following the program sent by the club. During an exercise, he felt great pain. […] He was preparing like never before to come back and be the best”, he revealed. A blues hit to which the fact contributes “that no Serbian player has had any luck at Real”he added.

Previous articleWhat caused the nationwide power outage?

RELATED ARTICLES

football

OL , coronavirus: no positive tests to report

kenyan -
Olympique Lyonnais announces reassuring news. None of their players are positive for coronavirus serological tests passed two days ago. OL President Jean-Michel...
Read more
football

Florentino Pérez knows how to force Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to let go of Kylian Mbappé

kenyan -
The Madrid president already has a well-established strategy to recruit the French international in June 2021. In any case, that is what the...
Read more
football

OM’s actions infuriating Jérôme Rothen

kenyan -
Olympique de Marseille has offered its supporters the benefit of a bonus following the premature end of the Ligue 1 season. That's...
Read more
15,608FansLike
3,449FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

What caused the nationwide power outage?

News Edwin Ginni -
A non-pre-announced nationwide power outage characterized Kenyan’s Saturday morning halting power-dependent processes in all sectors. A statement by Kenya Power indicates that the power went...
Read more

Barcelona players return to training after all test negative for COVID-19

Sports News Edwin Ginni -
All Barcelona players who took coronavirus tests have turned out negative and are cleared to start training. The players, on Friday met for the first...
Read more

Mtoto wa Shetani – Rapper Bamboo accuses Jose Chameleone of devil worshiping and initiating wife to Lucifer

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Rapper Bamboo has come out accusing Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone of belonging to an occult. He further claimed that the Valu Valu hitmaker attempted...
Read more

Nonsense! – Winnie Odinga goes against Education PS, vows to follow Babu Owino’s footsteps, set to start online revision

News Alfred Kiura -
Winnie Odinga has claimed that Education Permanent Secretary Belio Kipsang’s warning to Babu Owino does not hold any water and has vowed to join...
Read more

I used to write songs for this small boy – Bahati says after posting a picture of Willy Paul

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati has claimed that he used to write songs for gospel turned secular singer Willy Paul...
Read more

Kenyatta family planned the kariobangi evictions, pastor claims

News Stanley Kasee -
Controversial televangelist pastor Godfrey Migwi has accused the Kenyatta family of planning the Kariobangi demolitions to set up their upcoming Sh500 billion Northlands City...
Read more

34 kenyan health workers infected with Covid-19

Health Stanley Kasee -
Since the first Covid-19 positive case was reported in Kenya, 34 health workers have contracted the virus. According to Health Director-General Patrick Amoth, 5.5 percent...
Read more

Covid-19 patient who escaped from Old Town Mombasa dies

News Laiza Maketso -
A covid-19 patient who escaped from Mombasa's old Town was found dead. Concurrently, John Elungata, the Coast regional commissioner, confirmed the other four escapees remained...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke