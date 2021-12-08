Real Madrid: Luka Jovic makes radical decision for his future

That’s what we call a hell of a turnaround. Placardized at Real Madrid and above all a victim of the dazzling form displayed by Karim Benzema for several months, Luka Jovic was chomping on the bench. But that was before. Before Benzema was injured, and before the sensational entry of the Serbian striker against Real Sociedad (2-0). Passeur then scorer in La Liga with the Merengues, the main protagonist took advantage of the absence of the French striker to make a second start against Inter Milan in the Champions League (2-0).

And apparently, this comeback would have drastically changed Luka Jovic’s plans for his future. The latter who had encouraged his agents to listen to the offers of other clubs, would no longer seem on the same wavelength today. According to information fromAS, Jovic would indeed like to win in Madrid and seize the opportunity offered to him to obtain more playing time. A surprise about-face therefore a stone’s throw from the winter transfer window …