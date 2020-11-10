Real Madrid: Luka Jovic will pay a fine of 30,000 euros

Landed at Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, Luka Jovic did not really succeed in convincing in the Spanish capital. Close to a start this summer, the former player from Frankfurt finally stayed, he who was talked about during confinement. A confinement that he had broken last March in Serbia in order to go to his companion’s birthday. What had not pleased his club as his native country. “That they are rich sportsmen will not prevent us from obtaining sanctions. Either they will comply or they will go to jail. We have filed criminal charges against some athletes. Last night 87 charges were drafted. Sentences ranging from 1 to 12 years in prison. These people will respond when the court determines that the time is right for it ”, said Nebojsa Stefanovic, Minister of the Interior.

While he risked a heavy fine, Jovic was also exposed to a much more serious sanction, namely to go through the prison box. Indeed, the footballer, who was to pass in front of the Belgrade prosecutor’s office, was under sentence of six months in prison. This Tuesday, the Cadena COPE and Marca explain that the attacker would have come to an agreement with the Serbian government to pay a fine of 30,000 euros and thus avoid jail. What he had refused to do previously according to the Spanish press.