Real Madrid: Luka Modric advises Gareth Bale

Tottenham Spurs teammates Luka Modric and Gareth Bale met at Real Madrid. A club where they won many trophies. And if for the Croatian everything seems to be going for the best, the Welshman has rather complicated relations with his coach Zinedine Zidane. Asked about Bale in an interview with Times, Modric advised it.

“For almost 12 years we have been playing together. It’s a difficult situation for him and for the club. Gareth needs to know what he wants to do. He’s a grown man and he has to decide what’s best for him. Does he feel happy here or does he want to try something else? For me, Gareth is still a great player and he always has a lot to offer in football. It is up to him, if he is hungry enough and wants to move on. I believe it is. It will happen what will happen. Whether it stops here or continues elsewhere, he will always be an important player ”. The ball is in his court !