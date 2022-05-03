Real Madrid: Luka Modric praises Carlo Ancelotti

This Tuesday, Luka Modric appeared at a press conference on the eve of the Champions League semi-final return against Manchester City. A meeting that the Croatian evoked in length, in width and across. He also took this opportunity to say all the good things he thought of Carlo Ancelotti.

“It’s hard to pick just one quality. I like his way of being. He came back naturally. It means a lot to us. For me, he is one of the greatest in the history of this sport. We were already all happy during his first visit here. We have won important things and we hope to continue like this.. The Italian coach will appreciate.

