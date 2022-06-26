Real Madrid: Marco Asensio and Jorge Mendes ready to go to clash!

Marco Asensio, advised by Jorge Mendes, would be ready not to show up when training resumes.

It’s all the rage right now. Many players whose contract expires in a year prefer to wait before extending, in order to see what other possibilities are available to them. It must be said that if the possibility of losing a player for 0€ logically exasperates the clubs, it is very beneficial for the principals concerned who can sign a juicy signing bonus by raising the stakes with the clubs concerned.

On the Madrid side, we are annoyed by the actions of Marco Asensio. Especially since the latter entered the Mendes stable. Many believe that the former Mallorca will let Los Blancos hang around so he can go free and be able to get a bonus elsewhere next year. All this, while his level on the ground is not necessarily satisfactory.

Mendes with a baguette

And it’s not over, since as the daily newspaper indicates AS, Jorge Mendes has advised the Spain international not to show up for training if a good offer arrives. The first-team players are due for the resumption on July 8, and the Portuguese agent believes that if a club makes an interesting offer, their player must skip the resumption to force a departure.

A solution which, at least, would allow the Merengues to recover a check since there would be a transfer, but which would be unheard of on the side of Madrid. Club officials will monitor the situation very closely. For now, AC Milan seem to be the hottest club to sign the Spaniard, but no offers have yet been made…