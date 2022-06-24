Real Madrid: Marco Asensio closer than ever to departure

At the end of his contract in June 2023 with Real Madrid, Marco Asensio (26) is inexorably approaching a departure. Very widely courted on the European scene, the Merengues striker now seems ready to accept offers as revealed SPORT this Friday.

And for good reason. With a good market value despite his contractual situation, the Spanish international could bring a nice check to Casa Blanca. Especially since the negotiations around a possible extension seem to be blocked today. Between Real and Asensio, the story is coming to an end.