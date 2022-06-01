Real Madrid: Marco Asensio opens the door to a departure

Invited to speak in the Spanish press, Marco Asensio spoke about his season and his future. The player sent a few messages to Real Madrid.

At 26, Marco Asensio no longer has the time. Considered a great hope from his debut, the Spaniard, seriously injured in his knee in 2019, has not yet managed to become an indisputable holder within Real Madrid. This season, he has above all been a luxury replacement in the minds of Carlo Ancelotti, who has even often brought in Rodrygo before him. Author of 43 appearances in all competitions, including 22 as a starter, Asensio (12 goals, 2 assists) necessarily expected better. But if everything was not rosy individually, he had a good season collectively with titles in La Liga and Champions League.

Asensio is not yet set on his fate

“What we have experienced this year is incredible with the Champions League and La Liga. Since I’ve been in Madrid, I haven’t experienced a La Liga like this, winning with such a difference has helped us prepare for the Champions League. I’m very happy with how everything turned out.”he admitted in an interview with the SER padlock. The opportunity to also answer the many questions surrounding its future. Under contract until 2023, the native of Palma de Mallorca is coming to a turning point in his Madrid adventure.

At the question, “Do you already know what you are going to do this summer?” He has answered : “no I do not know. I have one year of contract left in Madrid, I am not free. It’s a problem that my agent is handling and I just want to focus on the national team for now. I’m not going to deny that it’s an important moment for me, I feel more mature in all aspects, and I have to value a lot of things. I want to keep growing and I’m hungry. We will have to see, I will make a decision this year. Otherwise, it will be the next one”.

The Spaniard warns Real Madrid

The player then indicated that he wouldn’t be against continuing at Madrid. “Yes, obviously yes. But I also want to grow at all levels and have continuity throughout the year, not 3 or 4 months. You have to respect the decisions of the coach and be ready when he gives you the opportunity. I’m proud of what I’ve done, it’s my best season as a goalscorer. I gave the best of myself when I played”. But the player born in 96 had to deal with strong competition and the choices of Carlo Ancelotti.

“There is a lot of competition in Madrid, it’s the coach who decides and that’s what you have to comply with. But in a season for a player, continuity and trust are very important so that everything goes much more smoothly. When a player has 15 minutes and needs to score, he wears himself out a lot, especially mentally. I’m not saying he didn’t trust me, he trusted me.” What reassure him for next season? Not necessarily, especially since the residents of the Santiago-Bernabéu stadium want to recruit an attacking element. Kylian Mbappé was targeted, but he extended to PSG.

A departure is not impossible

But no matter who comes or not, Asensio wants to play. “Ancelotti has always transmitted his confidence to me. As for other players who can come, that will not condition my decision much. I’m clear on what I want: to have continuity and continue to grow, that’s what will give me this more and this happiness. This joy that I seek and that I have had. I really want to have continuity and I know that I can achieve that at Real Madrid even if there is competition. If I stay I know what will happen, I have been at this club for many years. I will stay calm at the end of the season and say ‘I gave it my all’..

But a departure cannot be ruled out either for the Spaniard, whose name has been mentioned at AC Milan, Juventus, Arsenal and Newcastle. Clubs who have approached his new agent, Jorge Mendes. A collaboration started recently and which has nothing to do with his future according to the player. “Discussing with Horacio, who was my agent and my friend, like a second father, I think we have reached our limits. We had to change, look for something new and different. That’s why, not because I wanted to change teams or stay.”. The message got through!