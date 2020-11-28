Home Sports football Real Madrid: new injury for Eden Hazard
Sportsfootball

Real Madrid: new injury for Eden Hazard

By kenyan

Back on the pitch on October 27 after a long absence due to a muscle injury, Eden Hazard began to string together matches with Real Madrid. This Saturday against Alavés (11th day of Liga), the Belgian international was still starting.

Unfortunately, the former Chelsea element was injured, once again … Surely hit in the knee during a duel with Ruben Duarte, the number 7 had to give way to Rodrygo a few minutes later (28th). Another hard blow for the Belgian.

