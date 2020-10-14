Real Madrid: N’Golo Kanté applies but …

While his relationship with Frank Lampard is strained at Chelsea, N’Golo Kanté is thinking of a departure. And according to the Spanish press, he would see himself at Real Madrid.

Indispensable in the French team, where his association with Paul Pogba is wreaking havoc, N’Golo Kanté (29) has been experiencing more difficulties in the club in recent weeks. All summer, his name has fueled the transfer gazettes, with a planned departure from Inter, where his former coach Antonio Conte officiates. Above all, the midfielder saw that Chelsea did not restrain him excessively, even if he asked for a nice sum to let him go.

Since then, the international tricolor (42 caps, 1 goal) has also seen his relationship with Frank Lampard stretch somewhat in recent days. So, despite a contract running until June 2023, the former Caen is clearly wondering about his future. The Parisian indicated on Sunday that he dreamed of joining Real Madrid. Marca confirms in today’s edition.

Other Blues in front of him

“Kanté, the last Blue seduced by Zidane”, headlines the Spanish sports daily in an insert “confidential”. The publication ensures that Zinedine Zidane also appreciates the profile of the native of Suresnes. Only, in his quest for reinforcement in the middle, the latter is not a favorite.

Eduardo Camavinga (17 years old) and Paul Pogba (27 years old) are indeed leaving with a head start, even if the profile of Kanté is the one that most closely resembles that of Casemiro, who still does not have real lining in the merengue workforce. If the two previous tracks get complicated this summer, Kanté may see his dream come true.