Home Sports football Real Madrid nominate six untransferable players
Sportsfootball

Real Madrid nominate six untransferable players

By kenyan

Preparing for the present but also the future, Real Madrid have identified six players who will guide Casa Blanca in the years to come. The latter are thus deemed to be untransferable.

Revived since the return of Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup last year. Two trophies which testify to a positive transition of the club merengue. If the French technician relies on the trusted men he knows from his first term – Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema – he has also given more responsibility to certain elements at the image of Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior.

These two players enjoy a special status, because they are seen as untouchable. So as revealed Marca, the merengue club intends to build the future with the two South Americans. Federico Valverde has been particularly consistent since last season. The 22-year-old midfielder impresses and Real Madrid absolutely intend to rely on him for the future and will refuse any approach from another team. Bayern have tried well.

Thibaut Courtois the only experienced player deemed untouchable

Same story for Vinicius Junior (20 years old) who is progressing positively despite still marked gaps in the field of efficiency. The Brazilian is nevertheless considered one of the headliners of the future of Casa Blanca. Besides these two players, other elements enjoy a similar status. This is the case of Spanish winger Marco Asensio (24) who missed most of last season following a rupture of the cruciate ligaments. Returning to the field, the player from the Balearic Islands is gradually regaining his feelings and has always been considered the future of the Madrid club.

However, he will have to finally endorse this status of pennant player. Also untransferable, Martin Ødegaard (21) will also have to take more and more responsibilities in the future. This is also the case of the young and still a little tender Rodrygo Goes (19) for whom Real Madrid will not study the slightest approach. Finally, the sixth and last player is the only element to approach his thirties. Recruited in 2018, Thibaut Courtois (28) finally justifies his status and asserts himself as one of the very best goalkeepers on the planet. With these six elements deemed untransferable, Real Madrid already knows with whom they will build their future.

Related news

football

The compositions of England-Belgium

kenyan -
The Nations League continues this Sunday afternoon with a shock in Group 2 of League A. England receives Belgium at Wembley for a...
Read more
football

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko could finally extend

kenyan -
Very close to joining Juventus this summer, Edin Dzeko (34) finally remained on the side of AS Roma with whom he is currently under...
Read more
football

Montpellier: Jordan Ferri, seen with a Nîmes jersey, apologizes

kenyan -
Dressing in a rival's jersey can be unbearable for many fans. And to see it worn by one of the players from his...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Manchester City fend off one final Barca assault for Eric Garcia

football kenyan -
The revolution announced at FC Barcelona will not finally take place. While players like Memphis Depay or Georginio Wijnaldum were tipped to join...
Read more

EDF: Didier Deschamps opens the door to Jules Koundé

football kenyan -
Arrived last summer at Sevilla FC, Jules Koundé (21) has taken an indisputable place in Andalusia. The central defender from the Girondins de...
Read more

Chelsea: Ruben Loftus-Cheek loaned to Fulham

football kenyan -
After recruiting Joachim Andersen in the form of a loan last night, Fulham has just welcomed Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. Coming from...
Read more

Video: Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola in conversation

football kenyan -
It was a shock expected everywhere in Europe. A constellation of stars in the field. On the one hand, Manchester City and...
Read more

Leganés will hit the jackpot thanks to Thomas Partey

football kenyan -
The departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal is not only unhappy in Madrid. Indeed, the Leganés club, relegated to the second division at...
Read more

The quarantine of Edinson Cavani worries MU

football kenyan -
At the end of a transfer window where he will have tried by all means to find a point of fall, Edinson Cavani has...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke