Real Madrid nominate six untransferable players

Preparing for the present but also the future, Real Madrid have identified six players who will guide Casa Blanca in the years to come. The latter are thus deemed to be untransferable.

Revived since the return of Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup last year. Two trophies which testify to a positive transition of the club merengue. If the French technician relies on the trusted men he knows from his first term – Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema – he has also given more responsibility to certain elements at the image of Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior.

These two players enjoy a special status, because they are seen as untouchable. So as revealed Marca, the merengue club intends to build the future with the two South Americans. Federico Valverde has been particularly consistent since last season. The 22-year-old midfielder impresses and Real Madrid absolutely intend to rely on him for the future and will refuse any approach from another team. Bayern have tried well.

Thibaut Courtois the only experienced player deemed untouchable

Same story for Vinicius Junior (20 years old) who is progressing positively despite still marked gaps in the field of efficiency. The Brazilian is nevertheless considered one of the headliners of the future of Casa Blanca. Besides these two players, other elements enjoy a similar status. This is the case of Spanish winger Marco Asensio (24) who missed most of last season following a rupture of the cruciate ligaments. Returning to the field, the player from the Balearic Islands is gradually regaining his feelings and has always been considered the future of the Madrid club.

However, he will have to finally endorse this status of pennant player. Also untransferable, Martin Ødegaard (21) will also have to take more and more responsibilities in the future. This is also the case of the young and still a little tender Rodrygo Goes (19) for whom Real Madrid will not study the slightest approach. Finally, the sixth and last player is the only element to approach his thirties. Recruited in 2018, Thibaut Courtois (28) finally justifies his status and asserts himself as one of the very best goalkeepers on the planet. With these six elements deemed untransferable, Real Madrid already knows with whom they will build their future.