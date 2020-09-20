Real Madrid: plane problem for the trip to San Sebastian

Real Madrid has experienced a little unforeseen, as it will launch its season tonight against Real Sociedad in Basque lands (9 p.m., to be followed live on Foot Transfer market). The plane that was supposed to take Zinedine Zidane’s players to San Sebastián suffered problems and Real Madrid had to change its route in the last moment.

The Merengue group thus took a plane to Vitoria, a neighboring town, and will arrive in San Sebastián by bus around 3 p.m., six hours before the start of the meeting. Let’s hope for the people of Madrid that this little detour will not have too many consequences!