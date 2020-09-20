Home Sports football Real Madrid: plane problem for the trip to San Sebastian
Sportsfootball

Real Madrid: plane problem for the trip to San Sebastian

By kenyan

Real Madrid has experienced a little unforeseen, as it will launch its season tonight against Real Sociedad in Basque lands (9 p.m., to be followed live on Foot Transfer market). The plane that was supposed to take Zinedine Zidane’s players to San Sebastián suffered problems and Real Madrid had to change its route in the last moment.

The Merengue group thus took a plane to Vitoria, a neighboring town, and will arrive in San Sebastián by bus around 3 p.m., six hours before the start of the meeting. Let’s hope for the people of Madrid that this little detour will not have too many consequences!

Related news

football

Serie A: Napoli wins in Parma

kenyan -
It is the resumption in Serie A. After the victory of Fiorentina against Torino (1-0) and the draw between Hellas Verona and Roma (0-0)...
Read more
football

Barça: Martin Braitwhaite injured

kenyan -
In exactly one week, FC Barcelona will kick off their La Liga season with a shock against Villarreal. But for this match,...
Read more
football

Lorient: it’s made for Terem Moffi

kenyan -
Terem Moffi should be a player from Lorient in the next few hours. This is what asserts DH this Sunday. The...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,775FansLike
3,538FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

Neymar-Alvaro incident: the strong message from Daniel Alves to Neymar

football kenyan -
Even if the accusation of racism against Alvaro Gonzalez has not been proven, messages of support follow one another for Neymar. This...
Read more

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus start with a big win

football kenyan -
For his first match at the head of Juventus, Andrea Pirlo started off very well against Novara who plays in Serie C. Presenting in...
Read more

PSG: the historically low statistics at the start of the season

football kenyan -
A Champions League final lost against Bayern Munich, then a return to Ligue 1 against Lens and OM. Although at different levels...
Read more

Arsenal want Runar Alex Runarsson

football kenyan -
Lining Bernd Leno for the Gunners goal, Emiliano Martinez is about to be transferred to Aston Villa. The Villains are expected to shell...
Read more

PSG: Neymar clarifies his accusations on Alvaro!

football kenyan -
Neymar is angry. The number 10 of the PSG is certain that the defender of OM Alvaro Gonzalez allowed himself racist insults...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke