Real Madrid, PSG: Javier Tebas confident for Sergio Ramos

While Sergio Ramos is negotiating a new contract with Real Madrid, his current lease expiring in June, Paris Saint-Germain would have interfered in the matter according to the Iberian press. Genuine Parisian interest or an agent game to raise the stakes? Anyway, for Javier Tebas, it is out of the question to see the defender merengue go.

“I want Messi to play in La Liga, and Sergio Ramos to play in La Liga. We had important departures, but we are ready for it to affect us as little as possible. I think Sergio Ramos will stay at Real Madrid ”, sealed the boss of the Spanish league in an event organized by La Liga on Tuesday. To be continued …