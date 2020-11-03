Real Madrid ready to jump at chance for David Alaba

The story between David Alaba and Bayern Munich seems to be coming to an end. At the end of the contract next June, the defender seems to have too high requirements to extend. The German and European champion withdrew his offer in the face of the Austrian’s claims, who was also criticized by his president himself. “We didn’t hear anything until yesterday. Our sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic then actively asked the advisor again and the response was that the offer is still not satisfactory and we should go further. We then decided to completely withdraw the offer. This means that there are no more offers » Herbert Hainer revealed on German television.

During the day, the left side converted into a central defender was quick to respond to Sky. “This respect and recognition that I was looking for when the negotiations started was not in the right direction. It was a year ago, when the coronavirus was still very far away. And it continued. Afterwards, during the second or third discussion, I received a call asking me if I was ready to consider an exchange (with Sané). There, I said to myself that it was like a slap in the face. ” The divorce is taking shape and we learn this evening that the big European clubs are already on the lookout since according to AS, Real Madrid are interested in the 28-year-old. His versatility and his experience are convincing elements for Casa Blanca, which will obviously not be alone in this file.