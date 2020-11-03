Home Sports football Real Madrid ready to jump at chance for David Alaba
Sportsfootball

Real Madrid ready to jump at chance for David Alaba

By kenyan

The story between David Alaba and Bayern Munich seems to be coming to an end. At the end of the contract next June, the defender seems to have too high requirements to extend. The German and European champion withdrew his offer in the face of the Austrian’s claims, who was also criticized by his president himself. “We didn’t hear anything until yesterday. Our sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic then actively asked the advisor again and the response was that the offer is still not satisfactory and we should go further. We then decided to completely withdraw the offer. This means that there are no more offers » Herbert Hainer revealed on German television.

During the day, the left side converted into a central defender was quick to respond to Sky. “This respect and recognition that I was looking for when the negotiations started was not in the right direction. It was a year ago, when the coronavirus was still very far away. And it continued. Afterwards, during the second or third discussion, I received a call asking me if I was ready to consider an exchange (with Sané). There, I said to myself that it was like a slap in the face. ” The divorce is taking shape and we learn this evening that the big European clubs are already on the lookout since according to AS, Real Madrid are interested in the 28-year-old. His versatility and his experience are convincing elements for Casa Blanca, which will obviously not be alone in this file.

Related news

football

Barça: update on salary cuts

kenyan -
It is no secret that in financial difficulty, FC Barcelona has asked its players to make an effort in terms of salary. Some...
Read more
football

Liga: Villarreal win against Valladolid

kenyan -
This Monday evening, two teams were on deck in La Liga. Indeed, Unai Emery's Villarreal, sixth with 12 units, received Real Valladolid. ...
Read more
football

Serie A: Hellas Verona dominates Benevento

kenyan -
On the eve of another exciting Champions League day, some teams were playing this Monday in Serie A. Indeed, Hellas Verona, tenth with 8...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Ruto’s lawyer surrenders to the ICC following a warrant of...

News Tracy Nabwile -
Following a warrant of arrest that the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued in 2015, lawyer Paul Gicheru finally surrendered to the Hague based court. The...
Read more

Teachers and students in Siaya county test positive for Covid-19

News Tracy Nabwile -
As positive Covid-19 cases continue to surge, teachers and students in Siaya County have tested positive for the virus. Three teachers and twelve contracted the...
Read more

Ruto’s allies call out President Uhuru Kenyatta after BBI retreat in...

News Alfred Kiura -
Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have accused President Uhuru Kenyatta his role of uniting Kenyans as the Head of State. Elgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen...
Read more

FC Porto in turmoil

football kenyan -
Author of its worst start to the league season in 25 years, FC Porto is in great difficulty. The Portuguese club are struggling...
Read more

Google Meet now allows you to hide and change the background...

Tech news kenyan -
Google now lets you hide the background in its Meet video conferencing app used on some of your devices. You will be able...
Read more

Shooting in Vienna leaves multiple wounded and police conduct mega-operation

World kenyan -
Vienna police officers head to the scene of the shooting Image: Reproduction / Twitter Police in...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke