Real Madrid: retirement for Gareth Bale at the end of the season?

After his successful loan to Tottenham last season, Gareth Bale’s return to Real Madrid did not go as planned: just three league appearances in August, with one goal scored against Levante. But since then, physical glitches have kept the Welsh international (100 caps, 36 goals) away from La Liga pitches, with knee and calf injuries before being tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of December.

And according to information from The Athletic, the 32-year-old could well end his career at the end of the season: indeed, the English media say that his decision will depend on the qualification of Wales to the next World Cup. If the Dragons do not get their ticket for Qatar after the play-offs, the Madrid winger could well play his last months before retiring this summer …