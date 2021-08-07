Real Madrid rub their hands with the future arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG

Florentino Pérez and his men are aware that Messi’s arrival in Paris can help them a lot in the Mbappé case …

If the arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris does not make people happy in Spain, especially in Catalonia necessarily, another part of the country sees this departure from Barça very favorably. First of all, because the great Barcelona rival loses the one who is undoubtedly the best player in his history. But also because the Merengues know that the arrival of the native of Rosario in Parisian lands can have an impact in the Mbappé case.

“No, Mbappé will not leave”, had simply replied Mauricio Pochettino, questioned on this subject this week. But on the side of Marca, media which had also unveiled the Messi bomb first, we are convinced that the arrival of the Argentinian can facilitate the departure of the Bondynois. The Iberian newspaper explains that for the moment, PSG still do not intend to get rid of Kylian Mbappé, with a Parisian staff which continues to put pressure for the striker to extend his contract which expires in 2022.

The Merengues are even waiting for a phone call from Nasser!

On the other hand, according to the newspaper, PSG must downsize to be able to afford the Argentinian and not to completely disrupt his accounts. And it is in this breach that the Madrilenians want to rush. Internally, at the Bernabéu, some even think that it is Nasser Al-Khelaïfi himself who could call Florentino Pérez to offer him the former Monegasque, aware that the latter will not extend and that he may not have the choice. .

And of course, if that happened, Real Madrid would go for it. The media confirms information that has been circulating for several days across the Pyrenees as well: it’s Mbappé or nothing. It also remains to be seen how the French player will welcome the arrival of Lionel Messi. Will she convince him that the PSG project is as solid as it is ambitious, or on the contrary will she push him towards the exit seeing that he will not be the leader of the team? To be continued …