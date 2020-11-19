Real Madrid: Serbia goes back to block Luka Jovic

Goalless since the start of the season with Real Madrid, Luka Jovic enjoyed this international break with Serbia (3 goals). To the point of changing everything?

Since his excellent season at Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018-2019 (27 goals in 46 matches in all competitions), Luka Jovic is only a shadow of himself. Transferred in the wake of his crazy season in Germany at Real Madrid, the Serbian continues to disillusion. 27 matches last season with Casa Blanca (8 starts) and two goals. And his counter is still not released this year.

But the international break did him good it seems. Indeed, with Serbia, this Wednesday night against Russia, the center-forward Merengue scored, in the first period, a nice double (25th, 45th +1). In 26 minutes, he scored two more goals than in his last 32 games for Real Madrid, reveals Opta this Thursday morning. A breath of fresh air then, like Adrian Grbic with Austria.

The truce changed everything

Last summer, there was even talk of a departure for the ex-Benfica and no one seemed to want to get him back. The one who begins to be a real casting error for Real Madrid, who had spent 60 million euros to secure his services, had finally seen three Italian clubs come to him to try to revive him, but no agreement was reached. ‘was eventually found, although the Merengues seemed inclined to part ways quickly.

It remains to be seen in what state, physical and psychological, the one who scored three goals in this international break will return and whether Zinedine Zidane will finally be happy with his training. For now, the native of Bijeljina (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has started two out of four matches in La Liga and one (out of one) in the Champions League under the aegis of Zizou. Probably too little to regain confidence. Unless this truce changed everything …