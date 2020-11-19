Home Sports football Real Madrid: Serbia goes back to block Luka Jovic
Sportsfootball

Real Madrid: Serbia goes back to block Luka Jovic

By kenyan

Goalless since the start of the season with Real Madrid, Luka Jovic enjoyed this international break with Serbia (3 goals). To the point of changing everything?

Since his excellent season at Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018-2019 (27 goals in 46 matches in all competitions), Luka Jovic is only a shadow of himself. Transferred in the wake of his crazy season in Germany at Real Madrid, the Serbian continues to disillusion. 27 matches last season with Casa Blanca (8 starts) and two goals. And his counter is still not released this year.

But the international break did him good it seems. Indeed, with Serbia, this Wednesday night against Russia, the center-forward Merengue scored, in the first period, a nice double (25th, 45th +1). In 26 minutes, he scored two more goals than in his last 32 games for Real Madrid, reveals Opta this Thursday morning. A breath of fresh air then, like Adrian Grbic with Austria.

The truce changed everything

Last summer, there was even talk of a departure for the ex-Benfica and no one seemed to want to get him back. The one who begins to be a real casting error for Real Madrid, who had spent 60 million euros to secure his services, had finally seen three Italian clubs come to him to try to revive him, but no agreement was reached. ‘was eventually found, although the Merengues seemed inclined to part ways quickly.

It remains to be seen in what state, physical and psychological, the one who scored three goals in this international break will return and whether Zinedine Zidane will finally be happy with his training. For now, the native of Bijeljina (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has started two out of four matches in La Liga and one (out of one) in the Champions League under the aegis of Zizou. Probably too little to regain confidence. Unless this truce changed everything …

Related news

Tottenham: José Mourinho gives himself a new nickname

football kenyan -
Self-proclaimed The Special One upon his arrival in England, on the Chelsea bench, in 2004, José Mourinho has given himself a new nickname in...
Read more

Atlético: João Félix warns Barça!

football kenyan -
On Saturday, Atlético de Madrid will host FC Barcelona on behalf of the tenth day of La Liga. Before this five-star shock,...
Read more

FC Barcelona: Victor Font criticizes the recruitment of Griezmann

football kenyan -
Recruited no less than € 120 million from Atlético de Madrid during the 2019 summer transfer window, Antoine Griezmann has failed to enter the...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Vote recount in Georgia and Wisconsin should not alter defeat of...

World kenyan -
Vote recount in Georgia and Wisconsin should not alter defeat of Trump, authorities say Image: Image: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock...
Read more

Government responds to Huduma Namba reports in circulation

News Stanley Kasee -
The government has given its response regarding a version of Huduma Namba cards that have been circulating online after ICT CS Joe Mucheru announced...
Read more

Spain: Unai Simon, the goalkeeper who put David De Gea and...

football kenyan -
Luis Enrique has finally found his titular goalkeeper in the person of Unai Simon, the Athletic goalkeeper. The Basque Country is used to...
Read more

Apple investigates green screen problems on iPhone 12, Mini and Pro

Tech news kenyan -
Bug may be related to a software failure; Apple asks technicians to notify you of the problem Users who purchased models of the line...
Read more

Man is caught stealing pole and is arrested for the 48th...

World kenyan -
Doug Hatley tried to escape with a stolen pole tied to the roof of the car; according...
Read more

Instagram may ban WhatsApp users who violate new terms

Tech news kenyan -
Instagram will have new terms of use from December 20, 2020; anyone who violates these rules can be banned from WhatsApp O Instagram is...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke