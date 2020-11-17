Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos’ father is optimistic

For several days, the Sergio Ramos file has fascinated the Spanish media. Free from any contract at the end of the season, will the iconic Real Madrid defender be able to convince Florentino Pérez to offer him a two-year extension?

This morning, the local press indicated that the Casa Blanca was not giving in to panic in this affair. And this afternoon, it was the player’s father, José Maria Ramos, who emerged from the silence on the show El Chiringuito de Jugones. “We are calm and therefore optimistic. We are confident that it remains and that everything is settled ”.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA #JUGONS 🚨EL PADRE BY SERGIO RAMOS: 💥 “TOTALMENTE OPTIMISTA” .💥 “CONFIAMOS EN QUE SE QUEDA” .💥 “SIN LUGAR A DUDAS”. pic.twitter.com/yeMQU81M6y – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 17, 2020