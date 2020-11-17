Home Sports football Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos' father is optimistic
Sportsfootball

Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos’ father is optimistic

By kenyan

For several days, the Sergio Ramos file has fascinated the Spanish media. Free from any contract at the end of the season, will the iconic Real Madrid defender be able to convince Florentino Pérez to offer him a two-year extension?

This morning, the local press indicated that the Casa Blanca was not giving in to panic in this affair. And this afternoon, it was the player’s father, José Maria Ramos, who emerged from the silence on the show El Chiringuito de Jugones. “We are calm and therefore optimistic. We are confident that it remains and that everything is settled ”.

