Real Madrid take the lead in Rüdiger case

Free from any contract, the German defender now seems closer to Casa Blanca than to an extension.

Will Real Madrid afford a resounding double in the next summer transfer window? On course to enlist a Kylian Mbappé free of any contract, the Merengue club could also attract another reinforcement without having to pay transfer fees. This is Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger. At 28 and after almost five years with the Blues, the German is on the move.

Yet Londoners are doing everything to keep him back. Thomas Tuchel has publicly displayed his desire to converse with his compatriot. “The situation is what it is. We want him to stay, it’s very clear and he knows it. But sometimes in these situations there is a certain delay and obviously there is a delay in these discussions and its decision. “

Real well placed

Behind the scenes, the Blues offered their player to see his annual salary go from € 6 million to € 8.4 million. Not enough. The Athletic announces in fact that the Casa Blanca is now on pole in this file. She would have found an oral agreement in principle with the Rüdiger clan and now wait until all this is put in writing.

In Madrid, the German would strengthen the current fourth best defense in Liga (15 goals conceded) in dire need of leaders. Indeed, if Eder Militão responds present, there is no longer really a real captain since the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphaël Varane. Also courted by Paris Saint-Germain, the native of Berlin seems closer than ever to the Spanish capital.