Real Madrid: Takefusa Kubo hesitates between 2 clubs

The Japanese nugget should still leave Madrid the time of a loan. And once again, he has a number of suitors.

Last season didn’t quite go as planned for Take Kubo. After a particularly good 2019/2020 year for Mallorca, his first in La Liga, he was loaned to Villarreal last season. But under Unai Emery he had very little playing time, so much so that Real Madrid broke his loan to send him to Getafe in January. In the suburbs of Madrid, he played more and was able to show some details of class, without being transcendent.

Once again, for administrative reasons – the extra-community quota has already been filled – whoever enjoyed the Olympic Games with the host country will have to find a new base. Probably the last, before finally joining the Real Madrid first team. The player trained at La Masia has many offers, but he would have retained two finalists.

He wants to stay in Spain

As the radio says Onda Cero, Ajax, Levante or Alavés have come to the news. But the Japanese will decide between Real Sociedad and his former club, Mallorca. The Basques will play in Europe and have fairly important goals, but the competition is raging, since in his post we find Portu and Adnan Januzaj. Among the Islanders, he would start without worry, but the club, back in La Liga after a season in D2, plays the maintenance.

These two clubs are in any case ready to align with the demands of Real Madrid, which asks about 3 million euros for the player’s loan, and wants him to stay in La Liga. The choice should be made once the main concerned returns from the Olympic Games, since he still has to play the match for third place with his selection.