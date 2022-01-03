Real Madrid: the big dilemma with Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema

While Real Madrid would like to enlist the Norwegian for next summer, questions arise from the side of the Spanish capital …

If you are a Real Madrid supporter, you are not without the risk of having a rather happy summer 2022. At least, if you like players like Kylian Mbappé or Erling Haaland. For the first, it is even practically recorded for most of the Spanish media close to the Merengues, and internally at the Bernabéu, everyone is serene about the arrival of the Bondynois.

For the Norwegian, it is less obvious, but Real Madrid seems to be in pole position on this file, in particular because the main concerned wants to play in Spain, while the other rival, FC Barcelona, ​​is in a situation a little more precarious. However, the more the transfer window approaches, the more questions are asked in Madrid … Already, some felt that it was better to recruit only one of them. And now that it’s practically done for the Parisian, they are wondering about Haaland.

Benzema and Haaland incompatible?

In an opinion piece published in the daily AS, journalist Joaquin Maroto explains: “Firstly, Benzema, which is huge at the moment, is under contract until 2023. And Ancelotti is counting on him to be number 1 up front. In addition to that, the Norwegian must remove doubts about his physique. Last season he had 36 days of absence, this season 52. Today, buying a player is like buying a company: you have to estimate his value based on last year’s results, this one and plan for the following year. Seen like this, today Benzema is worth more than Halaland. In 2023, we will see “.

👀¡OJO! @juanma_rguez jugaría con Benzema, Mbappé, Haaland y Vinicius a la vez … ¿Es posible? #ChiringuitoMadrid pic.twitter.com/v545OyuMBc – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 29, 2021

Words that join those made on many shows in recent weeks, where some believe that it will be difficult to bring together all these beautiful people in front. It is also recalled that the Spanish press has, on several occasions in recent weeks, explained that the option of seeing Haaland stay on the Ruhr side for an additional season and then disembark in 2023 particularly appeals to the leaders of Real Madrid, even if it includes the risk that another club will seize the Norwegian cyborg. A fascinating debate that risks resuming more vigorously as the month of June approaches …