Real Madrid: the development of Gareth Bale

Real Madrid celebrated their 35th La Liga title today after winning at the Santiago Bernabeu against Espanyol Barcelona (4-0). As previously reported, injured Welshman Gareth Bale was absent from the stadium for the title celebration.

The former Spurs player still posted a message on Instagram to his teammates: “I’m disappointed that I can’t take part in the celebrations tonight due to a bad back spasm, but I’m really proud of the team that won the title! Enjoy this evening guys! #HalaMadrid». Enough to clarify things about this situation which did not fail to react in Spain, where it is rumored that Real could sanction Bale.

