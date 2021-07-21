Real Madrid: the funny rumor around Ferland Mendy

After the departure of Sergio Ramos from PSG and while Raphaël Varane seems close to a departure, Real Madrid could also part with his left side, Ferland Mendy (26). Currently under contract with the Merengues until 2025, the French international would not be satisfied with his current salary, as the Catalan daily informs it. Sport.

While he initially received around 5 million euros per season, the former defender of Olympique Lyonnais saw his salary reduced by 10% due to the health crisis (4.5 million euros). This disagreement could lead the Madrid club to put Ferland Mendy on the market, despite his good season in 2020-2021 with the Merengues, punctuated by 2 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.