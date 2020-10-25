Real Madrid: the group for Gladbach with Eden Hazard

A little less than 24 hours ago, the Merengues celebrated their victory in the Clasico in Barcelona. But there is no doubt that Zinedine Zidane is already thinking about this duel against Gladbach in midweek in Europe, especially after the defeat against Shakhtar last week. And the club of the Spanish capital has published the group that will make the trip to German lands.

And there is a big novelty: Eden Hazard. Injured and still not having played a minute this season, the Belgian will be traveling and could make his return to the lawns on Tuesday! We will also note the presence of young defender Sergio Santos.