Real Madrid: the group for the reception of Cadiz

Real Madrid, first in La Liga, receives Cadiz this Sunday (9 p.m.), on behalf of the 18th day of the championship. The visitors, 18th in the standings before this meeting, have won only two matches since the start of the season, against Celta de Vigo (1-2) and Athletic Bilbao (0-1).

Heavily affected by the Covid-19 this week, Carlo Ancelotti will have to do without Modric, Marcelo, Bale, Asensio, Lunin and Rodrygo. Hazard will be present, for his part, the Merengues coach even announced at a press conference that he will start the match, his first tenure in three months and the Champions League match against Sheriff Tiraspol last September (defeat 1 -2).