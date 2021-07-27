Real Madrid: the Kylian Mbappé operation is still in progress

The sale of Raphaël Varane to Manchester United is one more step in Real Madrid’s plan for the Kylian Mbappé operation.

The summer soap opera continues. Real Madrid still dream of attracting Kylian Mbappé (22) in their nets on the occasion of this transfer window, and this, while the trend, to date, would rather that the striker honor his last year of contract at the Paris SG. The Spanish press assures him that the Merengue club has not said its last word.

Marca explains that the imminent sale of Raphaël Varane (28) to Manchester United, for nearly € 50 million, is one of the stages of Madrid’s plan for the recruitment of the Parisian star. The departure of the defender offers fresh liquidity and allows to alleviate a wage bill already released from the imposing emoluments of the ex-captain Sergio Ramos, gone to Paris SG.

PSG also has its plan

The sports daily indicates that Casa Blanca will not recruit anyone else (David Alaba, free agent, was notably chosen for his versatility, while Lucas Vazquez was extended so as not to invest in a new right-back) while continuing to degrease (on loan in the worst case, like Luka Jovic or others) to believe until the end of the summer in an offensive for the n ° 7 of the PSG, estimated at 180 M €, at one year of the end of his lease, in June 2022. This plan could well cause a huge set of musical chairs.

the Corriere dello Sport maintains that the residents of the Parc des Princes maintain regular contact with Jorge Mendes for Cristiano Ronaldo (36) in case the Merengues really go on the attack for Mbappé. They would then get out of their sleeve the asset Mauro Icardi (28 years old), who has long been pleasing to the Bianconeri, to carry out a major operation with Juventus and attract the Lusitanian in the City of Light. The plans of the different parts seem well put together. What will the reality be? Response in the coming weeks.