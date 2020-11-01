Real Madrid: the satisfaction of Federico Valverde

Returning from very far Tuesday night during his European deadline on the lawn of Borussia Mönchengladbach (2-2), Real Madrid was expected at the turn this Saturday against Huesca on behalf of the 8th day of La Liga. In case of victory, Zinedine Zidane’s men could regain the lead in the championship and thus offer respite to their coach announced on the hot seat in recent days. Something that the people of Madrid have done brilliantly. By winning very clearly 4-1 on their lawn, the Merengues were reassured and were brilliant in the game.

If Eden Hazard’s goal and Benzema’s double reassured the skeptics, Federico Valverde him, continues his path and once again participated in the victory of his family by adding a third goal to his score this season. Questioned at the microphone of Mundo Deportivo At the end of the meeting, the Uruguayan midfielder said he was satisfied with the performance of the whole team. “Everyone did a great job to get a very important victory. We have been efficient. We must continue to work for this result to be repeated more times and we are on the right track ” commented the Uruguayan.