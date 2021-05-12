Real Madrid: the tone is raised between Zinedine Zidane and Marcelo

Marcelo and Zinedine Zidane would have taken the beak this Wednesday in training. This explains the absence of the Brazilian in the group for the trip to Granada on Thursday. And testifies to the emerging fracture between part of the group and the French coach.

He will long remember his 33rd birthday. Marcelo learned this afternoon that he was not in the Real Madrid group for Thursday’s trip to Granada (36th matchday in La Liga). A crucial meeting for the end of the season of the Merengues, launched in a thrilling title race with Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona.

And if the left side will not be in the game, it is not because of physical problems, as the Spanish media have believed, following the discomfort felt by the Brazilian during the last match against Sevilla FC (2- 2, 35th day). Indeed, the international Auriverde (58 selections, 6 achievements) trained normally with the group this Wednesday, ensures Goal in Spain.

Sanction

The Iberian publication goes even further, it reveals that the Carioca and Zinedine Zidane have seriously taken issue over the defensive tactical organization put in place. A clear and muscular difference of opinion, which is worth, according to the Spanish media, to the former of Fluminense his absence in the group for this Thursday when he was the only specialist of the valid post. ZZ, recovered after this tense exchange with one of his former lieutenants, preferred to bet on Miguel Gutiérrez (19), a promising youngster from the Madrid training center.

Goal presents this new incident as proof of the fracture that has been created this season between the French coach and part of his squad, in particular certain experienced elements, such as Marcelo. Under contract until June 2022, the latter is going through a complicated season (he lost his starting position in favor of Ferland Mendy) and it is rumored that the management would not be against a departure this summer to rejuvenate the workforce and, by the way, save some money.