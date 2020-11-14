Real Madrid: the two candidates to replace Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid have two names in mind to replace Sergio Ramos. Both also rub shoulders with the Andalusian in selection.

Practically every summer, Sergio Ramos is at the heart of a soap opera in Madrid. If so far the Andalusian defender has always stayed, this time time is running out, since his contract expires in 2021. Discussions between the two parties have already started, and the Spain international will meet with his president Florentino Pérez in Monday to speed up negotiations.

According to the Iberian media, the two clans are doomed to get along, first of all because the importance that the Andalusian can have in the team is colossal, but also because he wants to retire in Madrid. And this, despite the phone call from Leonardo … Only, the current financial situation does not facilitate negotiations, and Real Madrid is looking for a formula to offer a new salary to its player without jeopardizing its economy.

Two Spanish defenders

Anyway, the Merengues leaders are already working on the “new Ramos”. To take the place of the 34-year-old in the medium term, but also to strengthen a defense that has many gaps this season. Raphaël Varane is in the hard and Militao has still not convinced. Madrid think of two players as explained Sport. The media unveils the name of Citizen Eric Garcia (19), whose contract expires next June. FC Barcelona is the main candidate to repatriate him, but the Merengues are ready to thwart their rival’s plans and afford the player trained at La Masia.

The second name is another Spanish international, Pau Torres de Villarreal. At the height of his 23 years, he asserts himself as the next generation of Gerard Piqué in the selection and does not lack international contenders. An option which is however a little more expensive, since its clause is 50 million euros and it is hard to imagine the Yellow Submarine making a price for interested parties. Finally, the name of David Alaba is also mentioned, but his arrival in Madrid is unlikely since his salary requirements would be too high.