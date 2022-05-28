Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois’ mammoth match

Winner of Liverpool in the Champions League final, Real Madrid can greatly thank Thibaut Courtois. Imperial in his cages, the Belgian impressed everyone.

And 14! Opposed to Liverpool this Saturday evening at the Stade de France in the final of the 2021-2022 Champions League, Real Madrid won the fourteenth C1 in its history by winning 1-0 against the Reds thanks to a goal from Vinicius Jr. But if the Brazilian scored this important goal, another man stood out: Thibaut Courtois. Once again starting in the Madrid cages for his fiftieth game of the season in all club competitions, the Belgian goalkeeper produced a perfect performance, crowned with a 10/10 by our editorial staff for the title of man of the match.

Whether against Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara or even Sadio Mané, the 30-year-old goalkeeper stopped or pushed everything back, even being helped by his post on the Senegalese’s shot in the first period. Impassable, the Belgian international (94 caps) made nine saves, a record in a C1 final sinceOpta analyze the competition. And if we look over the entire Champions League season, Thibaut Courtois made 59 parades! Simply incredible. Present at the microphone of BT Sport after the game, the principal concerned then responded to his detractors.

“I had to win the final to put respect on my name”

“Yesterday (Friday, editor’s note) at a press conference, I said that we had to win the final, that we had to write history. I was humble today, I had to earn it for my career, for the work I did, to put respect on my name. I am not respected enough especially in England. I had a lot of criticism about my season. I am very proud of the team and when it was necessary to respond, I was there.sent the Belgian from the lawn of the Stade de France to the delight of his fans.

Then relaunched on the Casa Blanca season, the former Chelsea goalkeeper was clear: “We beat the biggest clubs in the world, it was our year. Today (Saturday, editor’s note), Liverpool were still very strong, they had a very big game but we made the difference. Unhappy finalist in 2014 with Atlético de Madrid against the Merengues, Thibaut Courtois is now on the other side, with a smile on his face. And when you take a closer look at his season, it’s clearly deserved.

