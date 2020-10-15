Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois praising Sergio Ramos

For a few days now, the future of Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid has been nothing other than the main issue to be settled for the leaders of Casa Blanca. Long regarded as one if not the best defender in the world, the 34-year-old central defender continues to delight his fans again and again, his eleven La Liga goals last season attest. No defender does better and inevitably, his achievements make the difference since they led the Madrilenians to the coronation of Spain.

But while his contract will expire at the end of the season, few club members do not want to see him extend the adventure for a few more years. In an interview with the Spanish daily Ace, the Belgian goalkeeper simply said he was proud and honored to be able to play with such a player. “Sergio is very important to us. He shows it with his goals and in defense. All Madrid supporters want him to continue. I admired Sergio a lot, except once in Lisbon. I have a lot of respect for Sergio. For me, it’s an honor to play with him, also with Varane, Casemiro, the other defenders. ”