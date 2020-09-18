Home Sports football Real Madrid want to loan Luka Jovic
Real Madrid want to loan Luka Jovic

By kenyan

Arrived last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt for no less than € 60m, Luka Jovic is today considered one of the biggest flops in the history of the recruitment of Casa Blanca, with only 17 matches. de Liga played by the Serbian international, for two small goals and an assist. Not famous. And its jagged performance could cost it dearly.

According to the Spanish daily Ace, Madrid leaders would therefore like to get rid of it during this transfer window. The only problem, the Merengues are hoping for a loan for the 22-year-old striker, which could slow down many courtiers who could not necessarily match a player of this caliber. One thing is certain, if he wants to play, Luka Jovic will have to think more and more about leaving in the coming weeks.

