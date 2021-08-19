Real Madrid want to play a dirty trick on PSG again

While the two clubs are opposed on the Mbappé file, a second fight between Parisians and Madrilenians is announced …

Pogba and PSG. This is a soap opera that will gain momentum in the coming weeks, as the end of the French midfielder’s contract approaches. On Foot Transfer market, we explained to you exclusively at the beginning of July that the player’s entourage and the club of the capital were very close to an agreement, and that the Parisian challenge tempted the main concerned. For its part, the English press explained that the trend was more towards one last season at Old Trafford, before leaving free.

Anyway, PSG will not be alone on this issue, and have a high-profile rival. As the daily indicates AS this Thursday, Real Madrid is also in the game. In this case, it is the Merengues and the Parisians who are the big favorites to attract the French, and the media reveals that Pogba has a preference …

PSG, more powerful

The Red Devil would thus lean more for a departure to Madrid. “His main intention is to go to Real Madrid, a club he has wanted to join for years”, specifies the Iberian media. Only, everything indicates that financially, the strike force of Paris Saint-Germain should be greater than that of the Liga club and a big salary could make the difference.

If the staffs of the two clubs have always had a good relationship, here is a new episode that could still do damage, after the cases of Pochettino, Varane or Mbappé. One thing is certain: Paul Pogba has some quality contenders. And it is he who should have the last word in this matter if he does indeed decide to go free in a year.