Real Madrid want to repatriate Dani Olmo

Author of a good first season in the Bundesliga under the colors of RB Leipzig, Dani Olmo is in the small papers of Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. But the operation does not promise to be won in advance.

What if 23-year-old Dani Olmo returns to Spain through the front door? This assumption is in any case gaining momentum over the weeks. The RB Leipzig attacking midfielder, who signed a check for 22 million euros in January 2020 at Dinamo Zagreb to convince the Croatian club to give him his young nugget, has gained ground far from his native land. And this has not left FC Barcelona insensitive in recent months.

For his first year in the Bundesliga (he was loaned to Dinamo Zagreb for 6 months following his signing at Leipzig), the native of Terrassa, Catalonia, had an interesting season punctuated by 7 goals and 12 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions. He actively participated in the 3rd place obtained by the German club in the league during the 2020-2021 financial year. This is particularly why the Blaugranas kept an eye on a player trained at Masia, who left the nest in 2014 to go to Croatia.

Real Madrid think of Olmo but …

From now on, it is on the side of the Spanish capital that the name of Dani Olmo is followed with particular attention. According to information from Sport Bild, the Merengues are very interested in the Iberian international (13 caps, 3 goals), who is currently playing Euro 2020 with Roja (2 starts) and who is preparing to face Croatia in the round of 16 this Monday (6 p.m.). But that’s not all since the German sports daily specifies that Atlético de Madrid also remains on the lookout on this issue, and has been for several months.

Sport Bild recalls that Real Madrid, like the powerlessness of Casa Blanca to finalize the Kylian Mbappé operation, should nevertheless have trouble getting the checkbook out during the summer transfer window. All the more for a player whose market value is estimated at 45 M € by the specialized site Transfermarkt. Unless the team chaired by Florentino Pérez manages to obtain liquidity thanks to the big laundry expected this summer on the side of the Santiago Bernabeu in order to fulfill the wishes of Carlo Ancelotti, the new coach of Real.