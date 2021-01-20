Real Madrid: why do so many young people not succeed?

After the failures of Jovic and Odegaard this season, one observation is clear: fewer and fewer young people are managing to win in Madrid. Explanations.

During this month of January, Real Madrid is in the process of recording two departures: that of Luka Jovic, already formalized, and that of Martin Odegaard, soon to be recorded, while the Norwegian midfielder has asked to be loaned again. . On the Madrid side, the feeling is bitter, at least among the fans, and probably among some leaders who, according to the Spanish press, were already a little annoyed at the lack of opportunities given to the one who had been recruited at the age of 15 years old only. If the two players should come back to the capital at the end of the season, one observation is more and more obvious: the young players no longer arrive at Real Madrid.

Each case is different, of course. Some simply leave the club before they can even win, aware that the doors will be closed. Others persist and sign, sometimes showing nice things when they have the opportunity to play but fail to secure a significant role, while others are simply sold or loaned out because they don’t fit in. shots of Zinedine Zidane coming in. Some had chances but failed to grasp them, and eventually managed to thrive elsewhere. A first question arises: do these young people have the sufficient level to play for Real Madrid? The answer, for most cases, is pretty obvious. When we see players like Marcos Llorente or Mario Hermoso do well at Atlético, both of whom have not been retained by Zinedine Zidane, it is difficult to say that they did not have their place in the rotation. One can also wonder why Reguilon did not have a chance when we see the average performances of Ferland Mendy and the failing form of Marcelo. And the list goes on, with other players like Achraf Hakimi, Théo Hernandez, Mateo Kovacic or even Dani Ceballos, who is coming back well with Arsenal.

Young people have little chance

Obviously, it is not because a player is talented that he will necessarily shine in a team, since there are a lot of variables to take into account, among which his compatibility with the tactics in place, his adaptation in the locker room, its resistance to pressure, extra-sporting aspects and much more. But when there are so many examples, we are no longer on specific cases, and the problem may lie elsewhere. Zinedine Zidane is thus regularly singled out. Firstly, because the Frenchman grants very few opportunities to young players, having great confidence in his captains. Even players who can sometimes show good things, like Rodrygo Goes, are quickly relegated to the bench once the entire squad is available, and rarely come out. A climate of non-competition which, inevitably, prevents a good number of players from grabbing minutes to progress, like the two examples cited above.

In the end, in the Zidane era, they are very few to have imposed themselves. We think of Marco Asensio before his serious injury, or Ferland Mendy, who despite his rather early age already had a lot of experience on his shoulders. Fede Valverde, possibly, even if his good rush from last season seems forgotten for the tactician. It is not a question of hitting the Marseillais, who surely has his reasons for betting on his usual soldiers, and his La Liga title where the tauliers have carried the team, in a particular context of course, can prove him right. The affective and emotional side is also to be taken into account, he who has lived everything with this group of players. Concretely, it is probably more a vote of confidence in the sure values ​​of its workforce than a pronounced boycott of young players. On the other hand, it is problematic at a time when its leaders rely heavily on the recruitment of nuggets from the four corners of the globe, and above all, that its workforce is still at the end of the race and requires a good injection of new blood.

Zidane’s 4-3-3, not the best system to shine

Then, the way of playing of his team does not necessarily favor the emergence of talent, and this in practically all the positions. It is a fact, young people flourish much more easily in teams with a marked playing philosophy, whether defensive or offensive, but where their role and the instructions to be applied are clear. And above all, where there is a real guideline and a balance in the game. Thus, it is difficult for a defender to shine when the rearguard is so exposed, as a midfielder with a creative profile might struggle. to create play when the offensive animation of the team is at half mast. As for the attackers, they often receive very few balls in good condition, with side players who multiply the risky crosses in the area a lot. A theory that also applies to other players who are not necessarily young.

A player like Vinicius Junior may well assure in his interviews that he does not feel any pressure on the meadow, the reality on the ground proves us the opposite. “Real Madrid are very difficult for young people”, summed up the young Borja Mayoral, now at Roma, in an interview with AS last season. The media pressure and especially the imperative to be efficient from the start can make the climate very scary for a player who still has very little high level experience, and that was already the case long before. Zinedine Zidane. A context where players have practically no room for error at the risk of seeing their name in a moody ticket in AS or Marca, or being caught by the entire Bernabéu at the slightest lost ball, can very quickly disturb a young player. It is sometimes even unhealthy. But it is also the case in the opposite direction: Zinedine Zidane being challenged at the slightest bad result, we can imagine that he prefers not to take risks and bet on confirmed players, a priori more likely to be successful. The snake that dies its tail, in short. But players like Take Kubo or Reinier can already be worried …