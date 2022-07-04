Real Madrid will release Luka Jovic!

Luka Jovic (24) will leave Real Madrid this summer. It was first thought that the striker would go on loan to Fiorentina, very interested in his services. Eventually, the Serb will be released by the merengue club. According Sky Sports in Italy, the goalscorer will be allowed to leave for Florence without transfer compensation.

The Casa Blanca will even pay part of his imposing salary until June 2024, with the Viola settling €2.5m per season by then. At the end of these two years, the person concerned will have the possibility of extending for two years, with emoluments of €5 million per year, or not. If he were to leave before this date, Real would receive 50% of the transfer amount.