Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Real Madrid will release Luka Jovic!

Date:

Luka Jovic (24) will leave Real Madrid this summer. It was first thought that the striker would go on loan to Fiorentina, very interested in his services. Eventually, the Serb will be released by the merengue club. According Sky Sports in Italy, the goalscorer will be allowed to leave for Florence without transfer compensation.

The Casa Blanca will even pay part of his imposing salary until June 2024, with the Viola settling €2.5m per season by then. At the end of these two years, the person concerned will have the possibility of extending for two years, with emoluments of €5 million per year, or not. If he were to leave before this date, Real would receive 50% of the transfer amount.

Previous articleUsed trucks, buses import ban revs up flagging auto industry

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Used trucks, buses import ban revs up flagging auto industry

kenyan -
Mechanics at the ISUZU East Africa, General Motors (GM)...

Yatani: Why we are considering DP World to manage Lamu port

kenyan -
Operations inside the Lamu Port in Lamu County on...

The terrible statistic of OM on its coaches

kenyan -
Inducted coach of Olympique de Marseille in place...

Leaked Ruto audio has no consequence, Nelson Havi says

kenyan -
Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi....

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Used trucks, buses import ban revs up flagging auto industry

News 0
Mechanics at the ISUZU East Africa, General Motors (GM)...

Yatani: Why we are considering DP World to manage Lamu port

News 0
Operations inside the Lamu Port in Lamu County on...

The terrible statistic of OM on its coaches

football 0
Inducted coach of Olympique de Marseille in place...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.