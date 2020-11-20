Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane and the Sergio Ramos case

Sergio Ramos (34) is at the heart of the news in Spain, between his record of selections with La Roja, his right thigh injury and his future at Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane took a stand on this last subject in front of the press this Friday afternoon. “I want Sergio to be good, for the club too and for it to continue as it always has been. Sergio is our leader, someone important here, he demonstrated it and he continues to do so. (…) I hope that the situation between Sergio and the club (concerning the extension) will be resolved quickly for the good of all ”, he said, evoking his absence for the next matches.

“We know Sergio won’t be here, he has to get over it. When you see your players getting injured, it’s the worst news for a coach. Are we Ramos-dependent? We always want him with us. For what it is, what it conveys, we know its importance. We have to deal with those who are there, who work ”, he explained. Difficult to be clearer. To the best of my mind.