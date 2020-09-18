Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane counts on Borja Mayoral

Trained at Real Madrid, Borja Mayoral joined the Casa Blanca first team in the summer of 2016. Since that day, he has never won. Evidenced by his multiple loans to Wolfsburg, or Levante, club where he is automatically loaned in recent seasons. But this time around, the situation may well change. Zinédine Zidane has seen many clubs eyeing the 23-year-old Spaniard for some time, and that doesn’t seem to please the French technician who seems to be counting on him this season.

If we are to believe the words of the Spanish daily Ace, the Madrid coach plans to call him in the squad for the first league game against Real Sociedad. But that’s not all. Ace We also learn that the Merengue club would be ready to loan Luka Jovic, which would make Mayoral number two in the hierarchy behind Benzema. Enough to see his playing time skyrocket? Case to be continued.