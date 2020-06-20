Home Sports News football Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane discusses Karim Benzema's role
Sports Newsfootball

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane discusses Karim Benzema’s role

By kenyan

On Thursday night, Karim Benzema was even more into the real Madrid legend. The French striker scored his 242nd and 243rd goals for Madrid. A performance that allowed the French striker to become the fifth highest scorer in the club’s history ahead of Puskas. Zinedine Zidane, who was present at a press conference before the match against Real Sociedad on Sunday (to be followed live on our live), reflected on Benzema’s role in his team.

“I don’t think much has changed. The only thing that has changed is his age and experience after eight years in Madrid. The player is the same, he knows he can always improve, and that’s what he does. He always has ambition. He loves football, he partners with everyone and that’s good. It is often said that the Madrid No.9, he must score goals… But it doesn’t just do that, “ decrypted the French technician. Let’s face it, Karim Benzema remains indispensable to Real Madrid…

