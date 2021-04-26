Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane does not let himself be destabilized

Can Real Madrid, one of the main instigators of the Super League project, see his team, which is playing a semi-final first leg of the Champions League this Tuesday against Chelsea, penalized by UEFA? Present at a press conference, Zinedine Zidane, relaunched several times on the subject, remained straight in his boots, not wishing to be polluted by these debates.

“You asked me before, I answered. It’s absurd to think that we won’t be in Champions next season. All is said. There is a lot of talk about this subject outside. We have to focus on our game and let it talk. We want to see Real in Champions next season. The referee will do his job tomorrow, we have to think only about football. If we think about everything else, we’re going to be wrong. We have to concentrate on our work. The referee too. We have to play a good game. We should not go into these considerations. All that interests me, all that matters to me, is the game. We can’t control the rest, it’s no use arguing, it doesn’t change anything. We have to focus on ourselves, do our job, that’s the important thing ”, he blurted out, a bit annoyed by the repeated questions.