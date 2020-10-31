Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane happy with Hazard’s return to form

Hazard at Real, it has nothing to do with Eden. Entering in the 70th minute of the second day of the group stage of the Champions League against Borussia Mönchengladbach, the Belgian (29) has finally played his first minutes in an official match with Madrid since the elimination of the club by Manchester City in the knockout stages of the Champions League on August 7. After a very average first financial year and the investment made by Real, time is running out.

Present at the pre-match conference yesterday, on the eve of the reception of Huesca (8th day of La Liga), Zinedine Zidane spoke about the state of form of his player: “He trains well every day with us. The most important (in these situations, editor’s note) are his feelings and they are good. When they get injured (the players, note), it’s very complicated because they want to be on the pitch and enjoy what they like. Things get tricky when they’re outside. I hope that the other injured can quickly be with us, all together. ”