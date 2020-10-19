Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane is annoyed by his players

The week promises to be tough for Real with matches against Shakhtar Donestk in C1 and against Barça next weekend. Zidane, annoyed by the state of mind of his players, decided to put everyone back in line.

Seen from the outside, Zinedine Zidane is a calm, composed man. But in the privacy of the locker room, he doesn’t hesitate to show a slightly more aggressive face when necessary to do so. And this Sunday, after his family’s defeat against Cadiz on Saturday night (1-0), the Marseillais raised the tone in the locker room, as reported by the daily Marca.

The French tactician thus reproached his men for a lack of intensity and attitude throughout the meeting, ensuring that such a performance could not be repeated in the future. Without targeting any particular player, he wants his men to find a warrior spirit on the meadow. Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos also took the floor to support the words of their coach.

Zidane still refuses to crack down

An observation therefore shared by the captains of the Merengues, but also by those who did not start the meeting against Cadiz. This is particularly the case of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who saw the sad spectacle of his teammates in the first period. He admitted, after the meeting, that the first period had been offered to the opponents, for the same reasons disclosed by Zidane.

If those who played the whole meeting were entitled to a recovery phase, the others experienced a little more vigorous training, reports the media. However, Zinedine Zidane has not decided to take out the whip. He prefers to try to convince his flock that they can find the state of mind that brought them to success while a tough week is ahead with the meeting against Shakhtar Donestk and the Clasico, next weekend. , against Barça …