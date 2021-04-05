Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane praises Klopp and Liverpool

On Tuesday, Real Madrid are playing big against Liverpool, with the first round of this quarter-final which will be played in Madrid. Zinedine Zidane is aware that he will have a great team against him, as he said at a press conference: “It’s a very complete team. All three forwards are very good, but the team is strong. Then it plays as a team. The efficiency of the attackers is enormous ”. He then referred to his counterpart Jürgen Klopp.

“He’s a great coach, he has a lot of experience. You can see the work he has done throughout his career. Afterwards, each has its specificities, each is as it is. I watch what all the coaches do, and when I was studying for the coaching diploma, I watched a lot what he was doing ”, entrusted the French. A nice tactical duel is therefore approaching!