Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane responds to Ronald Koeman’s tackle

Present at a press conference yesterday, Ronald Koeman was questioned about Real Madrid and the unblocked penalty against Sergio Ramos, who had made a hand in the box. A decision contested by the Barça coach. “If you ask ten people if there was a penalty yesterday (Sunday), nine will tell you yes. But the referee decided not to blow the whistle. We already know … I don’t understand the VAR criteria. I said after the game against Real, there are things that we just cannot understand ”.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Zinedine Zidane was invited to respond to the Catalans coach. “It bothers me, because I never play in refereeing. Koeman’s words mean nothing because we only think of Granada (…) It is true that we talk a lot when there is something specific with Madrid and the referees. It’s a bit heavy to really talk about it. Tomorrow’s game is interesting. You have to be focused ”. The message has passed!