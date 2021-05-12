Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane returns to arbitration

Author of an exit on arbitration last Sunday against Sevilla FC (2-2), Zinedine Zidane returned to his words on Wednesday at a press conference. Before facing Granada this Thursday on behalf of the 36th day of La Liga, the French technician preferred to sweep in touch:“I’m not going to get into controversies. Things should be clear to everyone. VAR will always help improve football. Specific things need to be clarified. ”

Calmer than after his exit following the draw against the Andalusians, Zinedine Zidane preferred to remain focused on what his team will offer rather than focusing on the performance of the referee. “At the end of the day, everyone does their job. I’m not going to talk about these things anymore. I have confidence in football. We will do our job and the referee will do his. We will control our work ” he blurted out.