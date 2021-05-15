Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane warned his players of his departure

Time passes and the information circulating points in the same direction. Zinedine Zidane is no longer expected to coach Real Madrid next season. Yesterday the media TeleMadrid asserted that the French had made his decision, leaving aside his last year of contract. Tired by this season, the technician would have decided to leave the club.

Tonight, Onda Cero and Goal.com claim that Zidane has already spoken of his intentions to his players before the meeting against Sevilla (2-2) last Saturday. He would be tired by the pressure inherent in his job and especially in his position. This decision would not have really surprised the locker room, especially after elimination in the semi-finals of the Champions League.