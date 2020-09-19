Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane’s farewell to Gareth Bale

In the coming days, Gareth Bale should finally leave Real Madrid and return to Tottenham, the club from which he left in 2013 after a major soap opera. The Welshman has since become undesirable in Madrid, and the La Liga team were looking to get rid of him by all means. It will be done with this loan from Spurs, and Sergio Reguilón will also accompany the number 11 in London. And inevitably, Zinedine Zidane, who is credited with a bad relationship with the winger, was questioned about this at a press conference.

“I don’t mind people saying he’s leaving because of me because he’s not, it’s more complicated than that. What I can say is that we had no problem. No one can take away from him what he did at Real Madrid. I wish him the best. I did not speak with him. We must not doubt what he did here, he was phenomenal, he won a lot and proved his qualities, ”said the Frenchman.