Home Sports football Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's farewell to Gareth Bale
Sportsfootball

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane’s farewell to Gareth Bale

By kenyan

In the coming days, Gareth Bale should finally leave Real Madrid and return to Tottenham, the club from which he left in 2013 after a major soap opera. The Welshman has since become undesirable in Madrid, and the La Liga team were looking to get rid of him by all means. It will be done with this loan from Spurs, and Sergio Reguilón will also accompany the number 11 in London. And inevitably, Zinedine Zidane, who is credited with a bad relationship with the winger, was questioned about this at a press conference.

“I don’t mind people saying he’s leaving because of me because he’s not, it’s more complicated than that. What I can say is that we had no problem. No one can take away from him what he did at Real Madrid. I wish him the best. I did not speak with him. We must not doubt what he did here, he was phenomenal, he won a lot and proved his qualities, ”said the Frenchman.

Related news

football

Barça: Luis Suarez refused XXL offer from MLS

kenyan -
Will leave or will not leave? This question has been widely asked this summer at Barça, where Lionel Messi has long left doubts...
Read more
football

FC Barcelona: Riqui Puig invited to leave by Ronald Koeman!

kenyan -
Absent from the group for the Joan Gamper Trophy, Riqui Puig was dismissed by his trainer Ronald Koeman. Worse, the midfielder does not...
Read more
football

Barça: first call for Miralem Pjanic, Riqui Puig absent

kenyan -
After his victories against Tarragona and Girona in preparation, FC Barcelona must challenge Elche (7 p.m.) this Saturday as part of the Joan...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,776FansLike
3,536FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

Neymar-Alvaro incident: the strong message from Daniel Alves to Neymar

football kenyan -
Even if the accusation of racism against Alvaro Gonzalez has not been proven, messages of support follow one another for Neymar. This...
Read more

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus start with a big win

football kenyan -
For his first match at the head of Juventus, Andrea Pirlo started off very well against Novara who plays in Serie C. Presenting in...
Read more

Ligue 1: OM surprises Paris Saint-Germain!

football kenyan -
This third day of Ligue 1 already offered us the Classic! It was the second meeting of the Ligue 1 season for the...
Read more

PSG: the historically low statistics at the start of the season

football kenyan -
A Champions League final lost against Bayern Munich, then a return to Ligue 1 against Lens and OM. Although at different levels...
Read more

Arsenal want Runar Alex Runarsson

football kenyan -
Lining Bernd Leno for the Gunners goal, Emiliano Martinez is about to be transferred to Aston Villa. The Villains are expected to shell...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke